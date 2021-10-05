Transcript for 150 rockets launched into Israel by militant group Hamas

Overseas tonight, we are watching closely a massive escalation in the Middle East. Hamas firing more than 150 rockets into Israel for the first time in seven years. And now the Israeli military responding with air strikes. Reportedly killing 20 people, including children. With growing concern tonight that this will only escalate further. Here's our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a dramatic escalation in violence. More than 150 rockets launched into Israel from gaza by the militant group hamas. And for the first time since the gaza war in 2014, at least seven of the rockets targeting the holy city of Jerusalem. Air raid sirens wailing as Israelis took cover in their homes, a children's ballet class huddled in a classroom. Amazingly, no one was hurt. Most of the rockets stopped by Israel's defense system, the iron dome. But retaliation was swift and deadly. Israeli airstrikes hitting gaza within hours. The Palestinians saying at least 20 people were killed, including three children. The Israelis saying only three militants were hit. The clashes in Jerusalem have been going on for weeks. Palestinians protesting restriction of movement and the planned eviction of some Palestinians from their homes. This morning, Israeli police armed with stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas facing off with rock-throwing Palestinian protesters at the Al aqsa mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites. And Martha Raddatz with us live tonight from Washington. Of course, the real concern tonight is that this could escalate even further. Reporter: Exactly, David. The rocket attacks are continuing and there are fears that the violence will escalate further, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that the militants crossed a red line today by trying to hit Jerusalem and a heavy price will be paid. David? All right, Martha Raddatz with us tonight. Thank you, Martha.

