About 1,500 criminal defendants charged in Capitol attack pardoned by Trump

President Donald Trump has pardoned or commuted the sentences of over 1,500 individuals involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, including those convicted of assaulting police officers.

January 21, 2025

