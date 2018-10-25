Nearly 1.5M Ford Focus cars recalled due to defective fuel valve

The automaker said the issue could cause cars to stall and not restart; the recall affects many 2012 - 2018 models.
Nearly 1.5M Ford Focus cars recalled due to defective fuel valve
A recall pass along tonight nearly one of the half million Ford Focus cars are being recalled because of the defective fuel belt. Causing cars to stall and not restart the recall affects many 2012 to 2018 models Ford says customers should keep fuel tanks at least half full. Until the problem can be fixed.

