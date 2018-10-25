Transcript for Nearly 1.5M Ford Focus cars recalled due to defective fuel valve

A recall pass along tonight nearly one of the half million Ford Focus cars are being recalled because of the defective fuel belt. Causing cars to stall and not restart the recall affects many 2012 to 2018 models Ford says customers should keep fuel tanks at least half full. Until the problem can be fixed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.