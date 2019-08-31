16-year-old struck while crossing street to board school bus

More
Authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland, are reminding drivers about school bus safety after releasing video that showed the student being hit by a car.
0:22 | 08/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 16-year-old struck while crossing street to board school bus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Authorities in Montgomery County, Maryland, are reminding drivers about school bus safety after releasing video that showed the student being hit by a car. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65302820","title":"16-year-old struck while crossing street to board school bus ","url":"/WNT/video/16-year-struck-crossing-street-board-school-bus-65302820"}