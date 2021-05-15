160 warplanes used in the Israeli air force attack on Gaza

Israel said it targeted a 1,000-mile network of tunnels under Gaza that functions as militant group Hamas’ base. Israeli tanks were sent to the Gaza border for the first time since 2014.
2:35 | 05/15/21

160 warplanes used in the Israeli air force attack on Gaza

