Transcript for 17M from the Rockies to the Ohio Valley in path of severe weather

There isevere weather we're watching at T hour. 17 million Americans from the rockies all the way to the ohi valley. A deadlymulide in north Caroli after a gas line ruptured, shattering this home and killiwo inside. Flood watches and warni from Georgia to Maryland. One , three people missing in Virginia. And there is a tornadoatch in the heartland at thihour. The same system that B Thi semiover inexas. Teologist rob Marciano live with us tonight. A foggy scene there behind you,rob. He's tracking it all. Repor hi, David. We have three separate upper level systems in theake of Alberto that are just causing a mess across tasnd the west tonight. Check it out. Northern rockies have se thunderstorm watches up. That goes into North Dakota. Andhen right smack in the heartland, in the boot hill of Missouri and U the Ohio river, rn watch until 8:00 tonight at thelash flood watches andnings ATS hour. D.c.baltimore, Asheville, you see it there. More of Tay rains in the east tomorrow. And th severe thunderstorms roll intohe north plains and win and a few tornadoes pole. David? Rob Marciano with usgain tonight. Thanks,rob. And to your money tonight,

