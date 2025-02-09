18 million impacted by cross-country winter storms

More than 18 million people were under winter storm alerts as of Sunday night, from North Carolina to New Jersey.

February 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live