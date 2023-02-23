19-year-old arrested in connection with 3 Orlando shootings

A teenager was arrested in connection of a series of shootings that left three people dead, including a reporter and a 9-year-old girl.

February 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live