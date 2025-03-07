1st inmate in South Carolina executed by firing squad in modern history

Brad Keith Sigmon is the first inmate in South Carolina executed by firing squad and the fourth in the U.S. since 1977, with all previous cases occurring in Utah.

March 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live