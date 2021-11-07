Transcript for 1st person with Down syndrome to complete Ironman Triathlon speaks at ESPY Awards

Finally tonight, "America strong." A special honor for an athlete who doesn't like to be told he can't. Three years ago, Chris nikic struggled to swim, run, or bike any significant distance. What happens if I beat you? Reporter: Born with down syndrome, this 21-year-old is used to a challenge, but he had a bigger dream -- to feel included. Come on, finish it. Reporter: So his dad came up with an idea, to hire a coach for him to take part in one of the most grueling races in the world. I thought, what if Chris could do something that has never been done. What an impact that would have on his life and others like him around the world. I said, look, what if we just do an ironman. Reporter: Six days a week for 13 months, Chris trained. Then last November he became the first person with down syndrome to complete an ironman triathlon. You are an ironman! Reporter: A 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run in less than 17 hours. When I started this was all about a boy and his dream. But now it is so much more. Reporter: Last night, Chris was honored at the espys, receiving the Jimmy V. Award for perseverance. Now I want to honor god by being the best I can be, to give hope to others. I do that by following a three-step plan. One, I get 1% better every day, two, I work hard, and three, as Jimmy V. Said, "Don't give up. Don't ever give up." Persistence wins the day.

