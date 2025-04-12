1st round of nuclear talks between Iran and Trump administration

The first contact between the two nations since President Trump returned to office was described by the White House as positive.

April 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live