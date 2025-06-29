2 dead in Idaho after firefighters ambushed by gunfire: Sheriff

Multiple firefighters were ambushed by gunfire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, while responding to a brush fire, according to officials.

June 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live