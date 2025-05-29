2 federal courts blast Trump's sweeping tariffs as unlawful

Just 24 hours after a federal court blocked Pres. Trump's steep and sweeping tariffs, a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated them as they consider the administration’s president's appeal.

May 29, 2025

