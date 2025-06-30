2 firefighters killed, 1 injured in deadly sniper shooting in Idaho

Authorities have identified 20-year-old Wess Roley as the suspect accused of ambushing firefighters responding to a wildfire in Idaho. Police say the fire was intentionally set as a trap.

June 30, 2025

