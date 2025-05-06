2 jets clip wings at San Francisco Airport as Newark Airport cancels flights

The United planes clipped wings as one of the planes pushed back from the gate. The incident comes amid a growing crisis at Newark Airport, caused in part by a shortage of air traffic controllers.

May 6, 2025

