2 killed, one critically injured after propane explosion levels home in Pennsylvania

An explosion in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, leveled a home, resulting in two fatalities and one serious injury. State police have determined that the cause was a propane leak.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live