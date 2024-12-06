2 kindergarteners in 'critical but stable condition' after Christian school shooting

Police believe the adult suspect targeted the Butte County, California, school due to its church affiliation. He took his own life after opening fire in the Feather River Adventist School.

December 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live