2 men charged in smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store outside New York City

The alleged thieves used sledgehammers to break glass in a jewelry store outside New York City last December.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live