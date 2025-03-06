2 South Korean fighter jets accidentally drop eight 500-pound bombs on village

During a joint live-fire exercise with the U.S. military on Thursday, two South Korean fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area, injuring eight people, according to officials.

March 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live