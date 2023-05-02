2 witnesses testify in support of E. Jean Carroll in Trump defamation case

A friend testified that Carroll called to tell her about the alleged assault in Bergdorf Goodman minutes after it happened; another woman claimed she was also assaulted by Donald Trump on a flight in 1979.

May 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live