Over 20 rescued after boat catches fire

A boat caught fire in New York with nearly two dozen people on board. Most suffered injuries but were able to swim ashore.

June 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live