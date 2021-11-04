Over 20% US population now fully vaccinated

More
About 68 million Americans have been fully vaccinated as some centers have closed temporarily anticipating a supply shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
3:19 | 04/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 20% US population now fully vaccinated

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:19","description":"About 68 million Americans have been fully vaccinated as some centers have closed temporarily anticipating a supply shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76999025","title":"Over 20% US population now fully vaccinated","url":"/WNT/video/20-us-population-now-fully-vaccinated-76999025"}