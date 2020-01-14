2019 was hottest year on record for Earth's oceans: Study

More
A team of scientists said the oceans are warming at an increasing rate and absorbing the equivalent of five Hiroshima bombs every second.
0:15 | 01/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2019 was hottest year on record for Earth's oceans: Study

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"A team of scientists said the oceans are warming at an increasing rate and absorbing the equivalent of five Hiroshima bombs every second.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68257349","title":"2019 was hottest year on record for Earth's oceans: Study","url":"/WNT/video/2019-hottest-year-record-earths-oceans-study-68257349"}