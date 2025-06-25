2025 NBA Draft takes center stage at Brooklyn's Barclays Center

On the first night of the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Rhiannan Ally reports on the history that could be made and the lives that are about to change forever.

June 25, 2025

