At least 21 killed in Sri Lanka bus crash

A bus crash in Sri Lanka killed 21 people and sent 35 others to the hospital, including the driver. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

May 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live