21-year-old suspected gunman in custody in connection with the shooting at Texas mall

More
ABC chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas reporting the details.
3:50 | 08/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 21-year-old suspected gunman in custody in connection with the shooting at Texas mall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:50","description":"ABC chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas reporting the details.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64756609","title":"21-year-old suspected gunman in custody in connection with the shooting at Texas mall","url":"/WNT/video/21-year-suspected-gunman-custody-connection-shooting-texas-64756609"}