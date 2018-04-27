22 US states now involved in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

There have been 98 cases reported, with 46 people hospitalized and 10 suffering kidney failure.
04/27/18

Transcript for 22 US states now involved in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
The E. Coli scare involving Romaine lettuce is growing tonight federal officials now say the bacteria outbreak is tied to Romaine lettuce grown in Yuma Arizona. At least 22 states affected 98 cases reported ten suffering kidney failure consumers being worn to throw out any Romaine lettuce grown there in Yuma.

