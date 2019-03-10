Transcript for 23 paratroopers injured during training exercise in Mississippi

Next tonight, new images just in after that U.S. Military training exercise gone wrong in Mississippi. Nightscope video shows hundreds of paratroopers making a nighttime jump, scores of them then missing their marks. Many badly injured, rushed to the hospital. Many dangling in trees for hours. Here's ABC's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: It is one of the largest military parachute accidents in memory. A nighttime training jump in Mississippi from a c-130 that left every one of the 87 paratroopers from that aircraft landing atop a grove of pine trees, instead of the indended drop zone. 23 were sent to the hospital with injuries. Many left dangling from their chutes in the trees. One of the soldiers stuck for nearly 12 hours. All night. Before he could be brought down. The weather was reportedly clear. The winds were calm. The investigationill kind of reveal why so many jumpers ended up in the trees. Reporter: Jumping out of airplanes is inherently dangerous. I've got multiple patients with spinal injuries, loss of sensation and movement. Reporter: Some of the army's elite golden knights collided last February, leaving sergeant first class Richard young, who we spoke to just last week, critically injured. I shattered by pelvis, broke all by one rib on the left side, c-spine fracture, skull fracture. Reporter: Young still has a long way to go in his recovery. Martha Raddatz with us, as well, tonight. And Martha, you said some of the paratroopers are still hospitalized? Reporter: Well, four soldiers remain in the hospital. One with a broken back. But the army says none of the injuries are life-threatening, David. That is good news. All right, Martha, thank you.

