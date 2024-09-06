26-year-old American woman killed in West Bank

A 26-year-old American woman died at Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, located in the West Bank, according to the hospital director.

September 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live