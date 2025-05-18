At least 28 killed in severe weather outbreak

The death toll is rising after violent storms ripped through the South and Midwest last week.

May 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live