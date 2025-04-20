2nd Signal chat shows Pete Hegseth shared strike details with family: Sources

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared sensitive details about last month’s airstrike in Yemen in a second Signal chat that included his wife and brother, sources told ABC News.

April 20, 2025

