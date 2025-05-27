2nd suspect surrenders in crypto kidnapping and torture case

A second suspect in the alleged kidnapping and torture of a cryptocurrency investor in NYC has turned himself into police.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live