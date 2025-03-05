3 skiers buried in massive Alaska avalanche

Three skiers are now presumed dead after a large avalanche buried them in snow up to 100 feet deep, according to authorities.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live