Transcript for 30 hurt, 2 killed and worker missing after New Orleans hotel collapse

deadly hotel collapse in new the search for a missing construction worker continues at this hour. And cell phone video showing the moment the hotel, under construction, came crashing down, killing at least two people. More than 100 construction workers were actually inside at the time of that collapse. Authorities are now worried about other buildings in the area, that they may also be in danger. And ABC's Victor Oquendo from New Orleans now. Reporter: The building came crashing down without warning. Oh my god! Reporter: The new hard rock hotel in New Orleans, under construction, raining concrete and steel on busy canal street. This street car nearly engulfed in the cloud of dust and debris. Get to the back. Reporter: Those onboard narrowly escaping with their lives. When you stepped off the trolley you couldn't see 20 feet in front of you. There was just smoke and debris Reporter: More than 100 construction workers inside at the time of the collapse Saturday morning. 30 injured, two killed, one still unaccounted for. We currently have crews in the building as we speak, they're in there with some search dogs. Reporter: Tonight, officials say the structure is still unstable and dangerous, complicating rescue efforts. One of the workers killed, 49-year-old Anthony magrette. His body recovered late Sunday night. New Orleans mayor vowing not to give up the desperate search for the missing worker and to investigate the cause of the collapse. This continues to be a rescue mission at this time. And Victor Oquendo with us live tonight from New Orleans. And Victor, they are still worried about other buildings in the area? Reporter: Yes, they are, David. And tonight, we're learning that both of the cranes here at the construction site are unstable. They have pushed everyone further away. Several of these nearby buildings have been evacuated and making matters worse, there's rain in the forecast tonight that could make this structure even more dangerous. David? All right, Victor Oquendo in New Orleans tonight. Thank you. There is news tonight in the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.