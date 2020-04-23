More than 30 reported tornadoes in 5 states in 24 hours

More
One twister tore through Marshall County, Oklahoma, flinging debris high into the air.
0:18 | 04/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 30 reported tornadoes in 5 states in 24 hours

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"One twister tore through Marshall County, Oklahoma, flinging debris high into the air.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70316981","title":"More than 30 reported tornadoes in 5 states in 24 hours","url":"/WNT/video/30-reported-tornadoes-states-24-hours-70316981"}