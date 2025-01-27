More than 300,000 Gazans return to their homes

With the shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holding, people reunited with their families and returned to what was left of their homes in northern Gaza after more than a year of being displaced.

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live