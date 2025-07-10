All 31 workers escape after tunnel collapse in Los Angeles County

A massive tunnel under construction partially collapsed in Los Angeles County, trapping 31 workers 400 feet beneath the ground. All the workers were safely rescued.

July 10, 2025

