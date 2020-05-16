Transcript for 36 million Americans out of work amid COVID-19 pandemic

Diane, thank you. News tonight about the reality of re-opening in this current American economy. Restaurant owners now say this crisis lasts six months, they have about a 15% chance of survival. Here's ABC's Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, a harsh reality as some businesses re-open, with restrictions. Half of small business owners say they will be out of cash within a month, according to the census bureau. The restaurants, they're being asked now to operate at maybe 25% or 30% occupancy level. Most of these restaurants had a hard time making a profit operating at 100% occupancy. Reporter: Robin and Steve humble run free range, a farm-to-table eatery in basalt, Colorado. They are racing against the clock. When you're told that you can re-open, but, only re-open at 50% capacity, if you start to do even the quick math on that, you'll realize that that again is unsustainable. Reporter: Tourism supports their business, and with numerous events cancelled, there are a lot of unknowns. There's no crystal ball right now. We don't know when things are going to change again, if there is going to be another crisis. Reporter: Koy cook is a barber in Illinois. He hasn't received a paycheck in two months. It's incredibly frustrating to be sitting at home and know how much money I have missed out on. Reporter: When he does go back to work, he says he's going to have to pay for his own protective gear. We have to have ppe. We have to have the disinfectant. It's expensive for us just to go back to work. Reporter: A new restaurant report shows that if this pandemic lasts another six months, owners say their own chances of survival are only 15%. What a shock. Deirdre, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.