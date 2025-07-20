At least 38 killed in Vietnam tour boat accident 

ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports dozens are dead after a tour boat capsized in Vietnam during stormy weather.

July 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live