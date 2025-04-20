4 killed in small plane crash 

A single-engine Cessna crashed into a field in central Illinois, killing four people on April 19.  

April 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live