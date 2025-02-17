4 NYC deputy mayors resign from Adams administration

Four senior deputies in Eric Adams' administration resigned on Monday, highlighting the diminishing support for the New York City mayor among city workers and elected officials.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live