Transcript for At least 40 large wildfires burning from Texas to Oregon

Severe weather and Cape Cod included not one but two tornadoes. Both were PF ones 110 mile an hour winds one ripping off the roof of this motel on South Yarmouth. The system walking these sailboats off the coast of Chatham. And tonight all eyes are also on the west the fire danger growing their hot weather sparking this brush fire in Los Angeles. Dozens of major fires are burning at this hour the largest of them in Idaho near a nuclear lab tonight chief Pete year old mr. disease tracking and all she's in Cleveland tonight ginger. David there are at least forty large wildfires burning from Texas to Oregon you can see them right there on the map and unfortunately I think that number will go up there excessive heat watches from Montana and Idaho. Right down to Fresno and Sacramento. Monsoon storms starting up and this is what's he think oh gosh there's rain coming that's good unfortunately those can start lightning and winds that make fires even marks David. Did you think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.