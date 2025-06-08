More than 40 million under severe weather threat

The alert stretches from Texas to the East Coast. Storms turned deadly, killing at least two people in Georgia and Mississippi and tens of thousands were left without power across the South.

June 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live