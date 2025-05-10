4.1 magnitude Tennessee earthquake rattles multiple states

The 4.1 magnitude quake was centered not far from Greenback, Tennessee, and was felt as far away as Charlotte and Atlanta. ABC News’ Alex Presha reports. 

May 10, 2025

