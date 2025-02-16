5 charged in brutal murder of transgender man

Five people have been arrested and charged with murder after the body of a missing transgender man was discovered in upstate New York.

February 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live