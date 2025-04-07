5 rescued after small plane skids off runway in Oregon

All passengers were safely rescued when their plane plunged into the water after skidding off the runway in Oregon.

April 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live