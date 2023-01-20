5 first responders plead not guilty in death of Elijah McClain

McClain died in 2019 after being stopped by police in Aurora, Colorado, placed in a chokehold and injected with a sedative by paramedics.

January 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live