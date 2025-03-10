5 survive fiery plane crash in Pennsylvania after pilot reported open door

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon. The pilot told the control tower that his plane "has an open door” and needs to "return for landing."

March 10, 2025

