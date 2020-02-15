5th grader gets best Valentine’s Day surprise

More
In the middle of gym class, Alexus London was surprised by her father, who just returned after an eight-month deployment to Afghanistan.
1:15 | 02/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5th grader gets best Valentine’s Day surprise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"In the middle of gym class, Alexus London was surprised by her father, who just returned after an eight-month deployment to Afghanistan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68998848","title":"5th grader gets best Valentine’s Day surprise","url":"/WNT/video/5th-grader-best-valentines-day-surprise-68998848"}