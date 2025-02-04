6-foot chunk of ice mysteriously falls from sky, slams through home

The FAA is investigating after a large chunk of ice slammed into a home in Palm Coast, Florida, smashing through the metal room and landing in the living room on Monday.

February 4, 2025

